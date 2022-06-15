Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,800 shares of company stock worth $109,133. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Team by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Team by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TISI stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Team has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

