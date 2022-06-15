Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 12.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 450,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,028,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 1,756,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

