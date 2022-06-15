Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Update

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 274,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.41. 650,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,490. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

