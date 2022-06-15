Terracoin Trading 19.4% Lower This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $402,670.08 and $276.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,656.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00563166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00249289 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.