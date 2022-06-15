Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) versus Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Critical Comparison

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Terran Orbital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentus has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terran Orbital and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital N/A -179.05% 12.73% Momentus N/A -41.64% -20.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terran Orbital and Momentus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A Momentus $330,000.00 564.90 $120.65 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher revenue and earnings than Terran Orbital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Terran Orbital and Momentus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Terran Orbital presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 302.58%. Momentus has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Terran Orbital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than Momentus.

Summary

Momentus beats Terran Orbital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terran Orbital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar and electro-optical capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. It also focuses to provide secondary payload solutions and onboard data processing capabilities on its satellite constellation, including sensors, optical links, or other mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.