Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 665840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

