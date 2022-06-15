Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $918.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $662.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $831.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $918.76. Tesla has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $4,251,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

