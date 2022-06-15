Tether 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.40 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $70.76 billion and $76.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,710,622,658 coins and its circulating supply is 70,870,514,674 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

