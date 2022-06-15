Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.