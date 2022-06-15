TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.11.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE TFII opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

