TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.20

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$96.20 and last traded at C$96.94, with a volume of 24288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,857,007.91. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,300 shares of company stock worth $8,975,373.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

