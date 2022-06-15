The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.3% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. 192,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

