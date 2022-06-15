The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 7,501 Shares

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.