The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 7,501 Shares

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

