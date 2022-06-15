The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,609. Graystone has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
