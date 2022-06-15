The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,609. Graystone has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Graystone alerts:

About Graystone (Get Rating)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.