The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

HYB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 104,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.