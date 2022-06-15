The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $322.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

