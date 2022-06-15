Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $465.93 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.