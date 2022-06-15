ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 65.5% in May

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the May 15th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ THMO opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.98.

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 232.46% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.