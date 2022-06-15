Thunder Token Market Cap Hits $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010902 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008947 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00139156 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.