Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Acquires C$86,500.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn bought 10,000 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,500.
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.66.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.