Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Acquires C$86,500.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn bought 10,000 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,500.

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.66.

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

