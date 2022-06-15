Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.85.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
About Titan Medical (Get Rating)
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
