Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.89 on Wednesday, hitting $175.43. 72,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,076,437. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

