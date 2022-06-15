Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.60.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

