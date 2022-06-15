Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.