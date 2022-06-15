Titleist Asset Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,819,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $273.34 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day moving average is $347.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.