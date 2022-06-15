Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 19,532 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 21,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,954. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.