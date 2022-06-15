Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 19,532 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NET stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 21,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,954. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.
A number of research firms have commented on NET. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.
In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
