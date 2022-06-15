Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes $1.06 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,240. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.
