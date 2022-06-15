Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after purchasing an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,467. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

