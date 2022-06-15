Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

Stock analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 392.61% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.81 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

