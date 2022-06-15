Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.01. Toast shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 33,223 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 11,906.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,182,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,302,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 352,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

