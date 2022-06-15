Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.01. Toast shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 33,223 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,309,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,296,510 shares of company stock valued at $160,108,285.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

