Toroso Investments LLC Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,837 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
