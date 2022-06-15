Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,025,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.