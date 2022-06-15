Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 17,223 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

