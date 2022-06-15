Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.86

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 18751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

