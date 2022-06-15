TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue $0.51 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

TTE stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,474,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

