TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue $0.51 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5099 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
TTE stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
