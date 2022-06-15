TradeStars Hits Market Cap of $120,353.96 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $120,353.96 and approximately $11,994.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00423126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,269.24 or 1.71875601 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

