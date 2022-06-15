Tranchess Hits Market Cap of $23.25 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Tranchess has a market cap of $23.25 million and $19.96 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,524.37 or 1.00193805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032289 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020022 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.