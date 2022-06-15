Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 41093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.63.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$161.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.