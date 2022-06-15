True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

