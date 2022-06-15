TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.26

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.26 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.37), with a volume of 747,090 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.48).

The firm has a market cap of £345.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.97.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($92,395.92).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

