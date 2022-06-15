Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,362 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $74.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after purchasing an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

