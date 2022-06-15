Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 70,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,012,362 shares.The stock last traded at $74.25 and had previously closed at $74.47.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after purchasing an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.