TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 48911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of analysts have commented on TSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TuSimple by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TuSimple by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

