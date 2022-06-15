Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.76

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 10825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

