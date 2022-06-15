Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.71

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 277484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

