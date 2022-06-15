U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.88. 35,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 37,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.04% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

