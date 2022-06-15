UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in May

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $8,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UGI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

