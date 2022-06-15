Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Capitalization Tops $4.92 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $43,585.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,928.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.33 or 0.30827659 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00409353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

