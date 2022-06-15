Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,674,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

