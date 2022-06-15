Unistake Achieves Market Cap of $963,896.36 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $963,896.36 and $545.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,710.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.